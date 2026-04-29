New 3D Perspective: Exclusive 'The Loops That Bring Fairy Tales to Life' collection unveiled [PHOTOS]

29 April 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A carpet collection titled "The Loops That Bring Fairy Tales to Life" has emerged from the partnership between Farid Rasulov and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, AzerNEWS reports.

The "Karabakh Carpets" carpet collection presents the traditional art of Karabakh carpet weaving not just as a relic of the past, but as a living part of the modern artistic language.

The first presentation of the collection will take place as part of the International Carpet Festival 2026 from May 1 to 3 at the QGallery in the historic part of Baku, Icherisheher.

The collection includes six different carpets - "Tale of white horse and birds", "Legend of Karabakh horse", "Pattern of elegance", "Echo of golden feathers", "Tiger in loops" and "Crown of night pomegranate".

The collection "The Loops That Bring Fairy Tales to Life", created using a 3D technique with wool and silk, transforms the ornamental logic of the Karabakh carpet weaving school into independent visual narratives.

The Karabakh school of carpet weaving is one of the oldest and richest artistic traditions in Azerbaijan. These carpets are distinguished by vivid artistic design, a rich color palette, and unique technical features. The Karabakh school is especially notable for its lyrical naturalism. Floral arabesques, birds in flight, alert tigers, and the symbolic Karabakh horse fill the compositions of these carpets. In these historical compositions, nature is not merely depicted—it is brought to life.

While preserving the structural integrity of traditional hand weaving, as well as techniques using natural wool and plant-based dyes, Farid Rasulov reconstructs the composition through expanded color planes, deliberate spatial clarity, and a contemporary rhythm. As a result, the works are neither a reconstruction of the past nor abstraction for its own sake—each carpet becomes a meeting point of different eras.

The symbolic white horse transforms into an embodiment of kinetic energy, the pomegranate evolves into the "crown of the night," and the tiger appears both as a guardian and a metaphor. Through simplification of forms, enhanced expressiveness, and chromatic contrast, the artist brings ornamentation out of the background and makes it the central figure of the composition.

Thus, the carpet transcends its historical boundaries as decorative art, becoming a carrier of cultural memory and a platform for evolving identity.

The legends woven into the ornaments of the Karabakh carpet weaving school come to life in the rhythm of modern Azerbaijan, which today stands at the center of global attention.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.