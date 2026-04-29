Azerbaijan discusses regional clean energy cooperation with ECO center

29 April 2026 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

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A meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Aysel Yagubova, Executive Director of the Clean Energy Center of the Economic Cooperation Organization (CECECO), to discuss expanding cooperation in the field of sustainable energy, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the sides exchanged views on the Center’s activities as a regional platform, including planned projects and the implementation of joint initiatives. Discussions also covered the practical aspects of the “Host Country Agreement” between Azerbaijan and the Center, as well as issues related to financing, partnerships with international organizations, energy companies, and financial institutions.

Particular attention was given to CECECO’s plans to create a centralized database of national legislation, regulatory frameworks, and policy documents related to renewable energy and energy efficiency across ECO member states. It was noted that such a platform would serve as a valuable resource for investors, financial institutions, and other stakeholders.

The Center also aims to support capacity-building efforts, promote knowledge exchange, and expand participation in regional and international forums within its member countries.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Energy reaffirmed its support for the Center’s activities and proposed organizing joint events in cooperation with the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources.

It was also noted that since September 2025, the Clean Energy Center has been operating as part of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers, further strengthening its role in promoting clean energy cooperation at both regional and global levels.