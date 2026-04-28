Numerous exhibitions to be held as part of Int'l Carpet Festival 2026 [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Preparations are underway for the International Carpet Festival to be held on may 1-3, organized by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Export And Investment Promotion Agency-AZPROMO, AzerNEWS reports.

The rich and interesting program of the International Carpet Festival this year also includes exhibitions of various authors, both domestic and foreign.

ELYSIUM

This is not just an exhibition, but also a combination of different areas of art. Abstract color layers from the brush of the artist Aida Mahmudova were transferred to the loops by the weavers of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC. This is the transformation of the painting from the "inviolable" canvas into a more physical and structural form. The weaving of carpets in Nardaran, Shamkir and Guba also emphasizes the social aspect of the project — the support of local crafts and women's labor with contemporary art.

The historical experience of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and the modern vision of Aida Mahmudova come together on may 1-3 in historical space like Icherisheher (15, Boyuk Gala Str.).

The Loops That Bring Fairy Tales to Life. Karabakh Carpets

"The Loops That Bring Fairy Tales to Life," which emerged from the partnership between Farid Rasulov and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC.

The "Karabakh Carpets" carpet collection presents the traditional art of Karabakh carpet weaving not just as a relic of the past, but as a living part of the modern artistic language. This project again "activates" ancient patterns in a modern visual context. The main goal of the exhibition is to create a serious dialogue between heritage and modernity, to combine fairy tales and our history with today's artistic thinking in every loop woven. The first presentation of the collection specially prepared for the International Carpet Festival, which will take place on May 1-3, will also take place at the festival. The collection includes 6 different carpets - "Tale of white horse and birds", "Legend of Karabakh horse", "Pattern of elegance", "Echo of golden feathers", "Tiger in loops" and "Crown of night pomegranate".

"Loops that bring fairy tales to life" is a 3D technique made of a mixture of wool and silk. The main idea of ​​the "Karabakh Carpets" exhibition: it is not enough to just preserve. Cultural heritage must be dynamic to remain relevant.

The exhibition will be shown during the festival days, within 3 days, at the Qgallery exhibition hall in Icherisheher.

Souls in motion

Laurine Malengreau is one of the important figures in modern textile art who combines traditional crafts with innovative techniques. The "Nuno Silk" technique, which stands at the heart of her work, is based on the interweaving of silk and wool fibers to create a uniform, flowing, and colorful texture. Combining natural silk and wool materials, the artist creates large-scale wall hangings with ethereal variations and a colorful composition.

Her works explore gestures, colors and materiality, transforming emotion and movement into immersive textile forms. Malengreau's internationally recognized works are featured in private collections and design projects; they reflect both a deep respect for traditional craftsmanship and a strong commitment to sustainability.

Laurine Malengreau currently lives in the French city of Obusson, the famous Tapestry Center. In addition to being an internationally renowned artist, she is also considered the first artist whose works were accepted into the permanent collection of the Rothko Museum in Latvia.

The exhibition will be available for 3 Days (1-3 May) at the Baku Photography House

Braiding

Presenting the work of Albanian-American artist Xhevahir Kolgjini, this exhibition explores spiritual transformation, psychological tension and the fragile balance between what remains unchanged and what changes. The works were created using the technique of hand weaving (knotting). Lived experiences are transformed into a structure woven by the language of lines, knots, nets and pixels. This reflects the artist's long-term interest in the themes of the intersection of cultures and the clash of civilizations. The exhibition presents textiles as both an image and a form of thought. Here, emotional, mental and cultural concepts cross each other, creating a deep meditative space about coexistence and self-expression.

The author's works have been exhibited in London, New York, various cities of Albania and other countries. His work from the "Intertwined Polarities" series has been exhibited in Tirana and New York in recent years.

The exhibition will be presented at the Zaman Art Gallery (Icherisheher) from May 1-3.

Women of the Turkish Desert

Assol Alimova (Assolya), who traveled from Kazakhstan for the International Carpet Festival, works on carpets in the style of hyperrealism. She creates portraits on traditional carpets, transforming them into examples of Contemporary Art. The main themes of her works are women of the Great Steppe, Turkish history and national ornaments. In the portraits on the right side of the image, you can see how the carpet patterns and the human face are synthesized. Assolya combines both traditional heritage as a curator with modern art, and as an artist, using carpet as a canvas, creates a new genre.

Her work was accepted by the general public. In particular, its inclusion in "The Discover List 2026" prepared by TikTok shows how popular she is in the digital world and among the younger generation. She has met with the President of Kazakhstan for her achievements in the field of art, which confirms her status as a cultural ambassador for the country.

The exhibition will be held on May 2-3 at the new exhibition hall of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, Baku Khans' Palace Complex (44, Boyuk Gala Str.).

My Grandmother's Carpet

DanceAbility Azerbaijan presents an Inclusive Multidisciplinary Exhibition as part of the International Carpet Festival. Inspired by personal stories and the experiences of weavers at "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, this event presents the carpet not just as a traditional object, but as a living and shared experience. All activities within the program, which brings together digital performance, storytelling, practical exercises, and panel discussions in a contemporary style, are prepared with the joint participation of people with and without disabilities. The event is held in Azerbaijani and English languages and is based on the principles of Human-Centered Design. Accessibility is ensured within this approach: sign language interpretation, audio description, and presentation formats adapted to different needs are available.

DanceAbility Azerbaijan invites you to visit the event, get to know carpet culture up close, and relive memories. The main sponsor of the "My Grandmother's Carpet" event is bp.

The exhibition will take place on May 2-3, 2026, at the Center of Contemporary Art (15 Qüllə St., Old City), as part of the International Carpet Festival.

Icherisheher Festival Zones and Open-Air Exhibitions

The scope of the Festival is not only limited to galleries and indoor spaces, but also the historic streets and squares of the Icherisheher will become an extensive art platform. Gosha Gala Square and Baku Khans Park (both the first and glazed squares) will host Central Exhibition - sale fairs throughout the Festival. Here, city residents and tourists will have the opportunity to see and acquire unique pieces of art up close. At the same time, the fair zone, stretching along the Vahid Garden, will offer guests a demonstration of various craft products. And the Multani and Bukhara caravanserais, which keep the memory of centuries alive, will open their doors for exclusive exhibitions and presentations of new art products, turning the intersection of history and modernity into a visual holiday.

AteshHub: Artistic and Educational Program

The program, which will be presented in the museum space of the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, is dedicated to the spiritual heritage and sacral functions of the carpet.

As part of the program, a lecture-presentation by curator and art critic M.Mammadaliyeva on the topic "From Pattern to Algorithm: The Evolution of Azerbaijani Carpets from Tradition to Modernity" will be heard. The presentation will feature the transition aspects of the Azerbaijani carpet from cultural consciousness to digital art and video installations. Those wishing to participate in the 4-hour (two-part) program in the Azerbaijani language must register in advance on the eve of the Festival. The mentor of the program is Honored Artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya, and the coordinator is Agnessa Tariverdiyeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.