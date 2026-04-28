Trump rejects Iran’s proposal, signals possible U.S. counteroffer

28 April 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Iran’s proposal to halt military operations, viewing it with skepticism due to its failure to address Tehran’s nuclear program, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The White House is likely to present its own response and counterproposals in the coming days. According to the foreign media outlets, U.S. President Donald Trump did not like the proposal.

The issue was discussed on Monday, after Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented the initiative to Pakistan a day earlier. Trump reportedly reviewed the proposal with his advisers before reaching a preliminary assessment.

Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that the likelihood of Trump accepting Iran’s plan remains very low. U.S. officials argue that without resolving issues related to Iran’s uranium enrichment and stockpiles, reopening activity in the Strait of Hormuz could deprive Washington of a key source of leverage in negotiations.

At the same time, officials acknowledge that a continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would prolong a period of elevated energy prices, which has already contributed to a sharp rise in gasoline costs in the United States.

The report also noted that U.S. officials remain concerned about internal divisions within Iran’s political system and uncertainty over who would ultimately make final decisions regarding any potential agreement.