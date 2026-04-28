Great return continues as IDPs move back to Khojavend district [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Azerbaijani government’s Great Return program continues to gather pace, as dozens of families displaced during the decades-long conflict are resettled in newly restored areas of the Khojavend district. AzerNEWS reports that the latest phase has seen former internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to Khojavend city, the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and the village of Khanoba—marking another step in the country’s broader reconstruction and reintegration efforts.

According to official figures, 39 families comprising 176 individuals have been relocated to Khojavend city. Meanwhile, 16 families (63 people) have settled in Girmizi Bazar, and 13 families (60 people) have returned to Khanoba village. These families had previously been living in temporary accommodations across Azerbaijan, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

The returnees expressed gratitude for the state support provided during both their displacement and resettlement. Many specifically thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their role in facilitating their long-awaited return. At the same time, they paid tribute to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and those who lost their lives in the conflict, emphasizing that their homecoming would not have been possible without the sacrifices made on the battlefield.

For many families, the return is not just a relocation but the end of decades of uncertainty and longing. Klavia Yusifova, a former IDP from the Fuzuli district, described the emotional weight of the moment. Having spent years away from her home, she said the prospect of finally returning filled her with excitement and relief. “We have been waiting for this moment for so long,” she said. “Now we are going back to our own home, and I am very happy that we will finally live there.”

Others reflected on the hardships endured during displacement. Shafiqa Abbasova, originally from the Shahvali village of the Jabrayil district, recalled being forced to flee in 1993 and resettling in Khirdalan under difficult conditions. “Those years were painful and difficult for us,” she said, noting that her husband did not live to see their return. Now surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Abbasova is preparing to begin a new chapter in Khanoba village. “Thankfully, we are all together today, and we are returning as a family,” she said.

Her remarks also underscored the broader emotional and symbolic significance of the process. For decades, many displaced Azerbaijanis lived with the label of “refugee” or “IDP,” a status that shaped their identity and daily life. “We lived with this name for many years,” Abbasova said. “May God grant health to those who removed this burden from us.”

The resettlement initiative forms part of Azerbaijan’s wider strategy to rebuild territories liberated from occupation, restore infrastructure, and ensure sustainable living conditions for returning residents. Alongside housing, the government has prioritized the development of utilities, roads, schools, and healthcare facilities in these areas.

As more families make the journey back to their native lands, the Great Return is increasingly seen not only as a reconstruction project but as a national milestone—one that seeks to close a painful chapter in the country’s recent history while laying the foundation for long-term stability and growth.