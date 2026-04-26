Gunfire at Washington Hilton sparks security scare involving Trump

26 April 2026 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A major security scare unfolded at the Washington Hilton on Thursday night after shots were heard during an event attended by Donald Trump and senior officials.

AzerNEWS reports via The Guardian that at approximately 8:35 pm Eastern Time, guests inside the ballroom were seen taking cover as gunfire erupted nearby. Secret Service agents quickly moved to protect Trump, escorting the president and members of his cabinet away from the venue.

According to Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and interim police chief Jeffery Carroll, a lone suspect rushed a Secret Service checkpoint located in the hotel lobby.

Police said the man was carrying a shotgun, a handgun and several knives when he charged towards the security post. Officers and Secret Service personnel immediately confronted him.

Authorities confirmed that an exchange of gunfire took place during the incident. However, police later said the suspect was not hit by bullets. Instead, security officers subdued him physically, tackling him to the ground before placing him in handcuffs.

One Secret Service agent was injured during the confrontation and taken to hospital for treatment. The suspect was also transported to hospital for medical evaluation.

Shortly after the incident, Trump praised law enforcement for responding “quickly and bravely”, adding that the gunman had been captured. He initially suggested the event should continue.

Later, however, Trump announced that security officials had advised him and others to leave the premises. He said the gathering would be rescheduled within the next 30 days.

At around 10:30pm, Trump appeared before reporters at the White House alongside the FBI director and the acting attorney general. Officials said early evidence indicated the attacker had acted alone.

Later in the evening, prosecutors announced the suspect would face charges including using a firearm during a violent crime and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.