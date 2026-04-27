Iran applauds Azerbaijan’s role in keeping borders open amid regional tensions

27 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has been commended for expanding its border processing capacity during the ongoing tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, according to remarks by Iranian officials, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking after inspecting the Bilasuvar border customs post, Forud Asgari, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and Director General of the country’s Customs Administration, praised Azerbaijan’s role in maintaining stable cross-border operations during a period of heightened geopolitical strain.

Asgari noted that cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan at their shared border remains at a satisfactory level. Despite the outbreak of hostilities, no disruptions were recorded at border crossing points, he said, emphasizing that neighboring countries had demonstrated a high degree of coordination.

He also outlined plans to expand export, import, and transit capacity at the Bilasuvar crossing. Owing to its strategic proximity to Central Asian markets, the facility is set to be upgraded to the status of a main customs directorate, with a dedicated budget allocation to support its enhanced role.

According to Asgari, additional authority has been granted to the Bilasuvar customs post to streamline cargo clearance procedures and improve conditions for business operators. These reforms are expected to boost the appeal of the Ardabil–Bilasuvar Free Trade Zone, positioning it among the country’s more dynamic economic hubs. Iran hopes the crossing will play a key role in supplying raw materials to its industrial sector and facilitating the import of essential goods.

The developments come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. Following a lack of progress in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran targeted Israeli territory and U.S. assets in the region with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

A temporary two-week ceasefire was brokered on April 7 through mediation by Pakistan. However, subsequent talks held in Islamabad on April 11 between the United States and Iran failed to yield a breakthrough.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire, stating it would remain in effect until Iran formally presents its proposal and negotiations reach a definitive conclusion.