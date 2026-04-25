Mingachevir hosts first large-scale Multidisciplinary Psychology Conference

25 April 2026 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

On April 24, 2026, Mingachevir State University, in collaboration with the Psychology Scientific Research Institute and the Modern Azerbaijani Psychologists Public Union, launched the conference titled "Multidisciplinary Scientific Research in Psychology," AzerNEWS reports.

The event is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center and marks the first large-scale scientific platform in the region bringing together diverse fields within psychology.

The opening ceremony brought together prominent officials, academics, and experts, including Mingachevir City Executive Authority Head Ilham Ismayilov, Mingachevir Municipality Chairman Anar Ismayilov, Chairman of the Mingachevir branch of the New Azerbaijan Party Bakhtiyar Mustafayev, Rector of Baku Slavic University Anar Nagiyev, Rector of Mingachevir State University Anar Eminov, Chairman of the Psychology Scientific Research Institute Elnur Rustamov, as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies, scholars from 27 institutions, psychologists, researchers, students, and media representatives.

Participants began by paying tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laying flowers at his monument. The official ceremony continued with a minute of silence in honor of Heydar Aliyev and fallen martyrs, followed by the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

Opening the event, Ilham Ismayilov emphasized the importance of organizing such scientific platforms in the regions, noting that research in psychology plays an increasingly vital role in ensuring societal well-being, strengthening family structures, and supporting sustainable development. He added that a multidisciplinary approach enhances integration across fields and contributes to practical solutions.

Rector Anar Eminov described the conference as a significant step toward expanding the university’s research activities and strengthening international cooperation. He noted that a total of 265 scientific papers from 27 institutions - including higher education institutions, secondary schools, and other organizations - were accepted, reflecting growing interest and intensified research in psychology.

Rector of Baku Slavic University Anar Nagiyev highlighted the importance of such conferences in fostering academic dialogue, sharing experiences, and identifying joint research directions. He praised the organizers and stressed the growing relevance of psychology in addressing modern challenges.

Elnur Rustamov expressed gratitude to the university for organizing the conference at a high level, emphasizing its importance for advancing psychological science, uniting the academic community, and addressing current issues. He also expressed confidence that the outcomes would contribute to practical applications.

Narinj Rustamova, founder of the Narinc Psychology Center, spoke about the increasing importance of psychology in modern society. She underlined the value of multidisciplinary collaboration in solving real-world problems and highlighted the role of such platforms in developing young psychologists and strengthening ties between academia and practice.

Video messages from Vice-Rector Prof. Dr. Tunc Bozbura of Bahcesehir University and Vice-Rector Dr. Akmal Akhatov of Samarkand State University were also presented, with both congratulating the organizers and wishing success to participants.

Representatives of partner universities touched upon the importance of the conference and congratulated the organizers and wished the speakers success.

According to the program, the conference will proceed with panel discussions, section meetings, and practical sessions. The first day includes a panel on changing social roles in family relations moderated by Elnur Rustamov. On the second day, discussions on inclusivity, equality, and psychological well-being will be moderated by Aydin Karimov.

At the same time, section meetings on topical areas such as general and Social Psychology, developmental psychology, inclusive education, clinical psychology and digital transformation are organized within the framework of the conference.

Workshops led by Narinc Rustamova and psychologist Sabina Eyyubova will focus on modern psychological approaches and practical skills development.

It should be noted that the conference, which covers April 24-25, serves as an important platform for promoting multidisciplinary scientific approaches in the field of psychology, sharing scientific results and expanding academic cooperation.