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Thursday, April 23, 2026

Azerbaijan imports 12,299 tons of meat in first quarter despite trade slowdown

23 April 2026 15:54 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan imports 12,299 tons of meat in first quarter despite trade slowdown
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan imported 12,299 tons of meat in January–March this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. According to the report, the total value of these imports amounted to...

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