Albayrak Group unveils major special industrial zones across Türkiye

23 April 2026 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Combining 70 years of experience across industry, construction, and logistics, the Albayrak Group offers investors comprehensive opportunities through its Special Industrial Zones in Konya, Balıkesir, Orhangazi, and Erzurum.

The Konya Special Industrial Zone, with a total area of 1,618,455 square meters, consists of 30 industrial and storage parcels ranging in size from 20,000 to 50,000 square meters. In addition, investors are offered flexible land allocation options ranging from 1,000 to 150,000 square meters.

The zone has a strong manufacturing culture, hosting major industrial facilities such as Tümosan Tractor, Tümosan Casting, and Kademe vehicle superstructure equipment factories. Thanks to its strategic location within the triangle formed by Konya Airport, the Organized Industrial Zone, and the logistics center, it provides rapid access to both domestic and international markets.

With high-speed rail and highway connections enabling uninterrupted access to ports, the zone is expected to provide employment for approximately 10,000 people once it reaches full capacity.

Furthermore, collaborations with Selçuk University, Necmettin Erbakan University, Konya Technical University, KTO Karatay University, and Konya Food and Agriculture University aim to bring a skilled workforce to the region.

The Balıkesir Special Industrial Zone, covering an area of 1,265,840 square meters, stands out with 28 industrial and storage parcels ranging between 20,000 and 70,000 square meters, as well as one fuel station area. The zone offers an integrated industrial ecosystem, including a paper factory, power plant, and biological treatment facility.

Located next to Balıkesir Organized Industrial Zone, Gökköy Logistics Center, and the R&D center of Balıkesir University, the zone provides strong logistical advantages thanks to its proximity to Bandırma Port. This location creates cost and time efficiencies across all processes, from production to shipment.

Once fully operational, the zone is expected to employ around 8,000 people. Partnerships with educational institutions, particularly Balıkesir University and Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University, aim to cultivate a qualified workforce.

The Orhangazi Special Industrial Zone, covering 250,000 square meters, is strategically located at the heart of the Marmara Industrial Basin, along the Istanbul–Izmir highway. With a total of seven industrial and storage parcels ranging from 20,000 to 50,000 square meters, the zone offers significant advantages, particularly for export-oriented production.

Situated just 22 kilometers from Gemlik Port and 40 kilometers from the Osmangazi Bridge, the zone ensures rapid access to global markets. This location provides a strong logistical advantage in both raw material supply and product shipment.

The zone is expected to generate employment for approximately 2,000 people at full capacity. Collaborations with Bursa Uludağ University, Bursa Technical University, and Yalova University aim to provide the industry with a skilled workforce.

The Erzurum Special Industrial Zone, spanning 857,661 square meters, includes 15 industrial and storage parcels ranging from 20,000 to 50,000 square meters. The zone, which also hosts the Sukkar Erzurum Sugar Factory, has the potential to become a key center for production and agriculture-based industry.

Its strategic location between the E80 highway and railway lines positions the zone as one of the trade backbones of Eastern Anatolia. Being located directly opposite Erzurum’s Second Organized Industrial Zone and approximately 10 kilometers from the Palandöken Logistics Center provides significant logistical advantages.

Once it reaches full capacity, the zone is expected to employ around 4,000 people. Collaborations with Atatürk University and Erzurum Technical University aim to increase the availability of a qualified workforce.

Significant conveniences are provided in the areas of investment, infrastructure, management, and transportation within these Special Industrial Zones.

Processes such as zoning plan amendments, construction permits, and business operation licenses can be completed quickly and directly through the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Additionally, exemptions from fees and taxes, effective from the first day of investment, reduce the financial burden on investors.

Compared to other industrial zones, these areas offer at least 50 percent more construction space and unlimited building height, while state-supported sub-regional incentives help reduce production costs.

Advanced infrastructure and management systems eliminate barriers to production and growth.

The clustering of industrial enterprises within these zones creates additional advantages, while modern living facilities are also provided to meet all the needs of employees. Systems such as energy, water, treatment, security, and fiber infrastructure are established using advanced technology.

By facilitating the export of industrial products manufactured in these zones, it is aimed to contribute billions of dollars annually to the Turkish economy. Additionally, more efficient use of underground and surface resources is expected to help increase national income.

All these investments are being implemented in line with the goal of building a “strong Türkiye.”