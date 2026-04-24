Putin: Russia will protect interests in Arctic

24 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia will defend its interests in the Arctic, stressing the region's strategic importance for the Russian economy and protecting its sovereignty, AzerNEWS reports.

He noted the growing global role of the Arctic, including as part of "sustainable supply chains."

Putin praised the Transarctic Transport Corridor, a project connecting some of Russia's key northern ports, calling it "one of the safest, most reliable and effective" routes, pointing to its importance "against the backdrop of disruptions in global supply chains."

He stated that Russia is ready to cooperate with all interested countries in the Arctic region.