Russia warns of 'tough' response to EU sanctions

25 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday that her country will retaliate for the 20th sanctions package recently adopted by the European Commission, AzerNEWS reports.

"Russia strongly condemns any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures," Zakharova said. "We will also take retaliatory measures. They will be tough, and they will be developed and implemented in accordance with our interests," she added.

The spokeswoman also commented on European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas' statement that the bloc is already preparing for the 21st sanctions package, and stated that it was "another scene from this Western theater of the absurd."