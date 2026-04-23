Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage through eyes of youth [PHOTOS]

23 April 2026 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "My Heritage Speaks" national competition, supported by the Ministry of Science and Education's State Agency for Preschool and General Education and organized by the Republican Children and Youth Development Center, has successfully come to a close, AzerNEWS reports.

The main goal of the project was to introduce children and young people to Azerbaijan's rich historical and cultural heritage, develop their creativity, and strengthen their connection to national values.

The competition, dedicated to International Day for Monuments and Sites, received over 600 video submissions from various regions of the country. The best 60 entries were selected to participate in the final stage. Participants showcased Azerbaijan's national heritage through creative videos about lakes, castles, bridges, caravanserais, historical monuments, and natural sites, presenting them in unique and engaging ways.

The entries were presented in categories such as "The Language of Silence: The Lake of My Region," "Bridge to the Past: The Voice of the Historic Bridge," "The Eternal Guard: The Language of the Castle," "The Path of the Caravans: Memories of the Caravanserai," "The Secret of the Stones: Conversations of Historical Monuments," and "The Breath of Nature: The Language of the Mountain, Forest, and Waterfall."

The winners were selected by the jury based on criteria such as similarity to the model or original, how well the object was presented in its own language, presentation skills and voice-over, relevance and depth of the topic, technical quality, and aesthetic appearance. The winners were awarded diplomas and prizes.

With the announcement of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan, this competition has become highly relevant in introducing the country's rich architectural heritage and historical monuments to the younger generation. It aligns with initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting national heritage.

The "My Heritage Speaks" project has made a significant contribution to the formation of national identity awareness among young people, increased their interest in historical and cultural values, and helped uncover their creative potential.

The project, which also covered the capital and regions of Azerbaijan, especially the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, is a clear indicator of the youth's strong connection to and interest in our national and cultural heritage.