Post shared on President Aliyev's social media account regarding his meeting with Latvian President [VIDEO]

22 April 2026 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

Your browser doesn't support video. Please download the file: video/mp4

A post has been shared on the social media account of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, regarding his meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, who is on an official visit to the country.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!