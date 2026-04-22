First solar panel installed in Jabrayil under Shafag project

22 April 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Installation of solar panels has begun at the Shafag Solar Power Plant project site in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district, marking a key milestone in the country’s renewable energy development, AzerNEWS reports.

According to bp, the first solar panel was installed earlier this month, while construction work is progressing in line with the project schedule.

Significant progress has been achieved since the final investment decision was made last year. The supply and delivery of key equipment, including photovoltaic modules, piles, and structural components, have been successfully completed. Installation of piles and tracking systems is also advancing steadily, with around 30 percent of this equipment already in place.

The project places strong emphasis on the use of local resources. At peak construction, it is expected to create around 400 jobs. Currently, approximately 350 local workers are engaged in the project, including 123 residents from the liberated territories.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2027. The 240 MW plant, once operational, is expected to generate approximately 500 GWh of renewable energy annually, contributing to Azerbaijan’s broader green energy strategy.