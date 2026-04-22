Artistic collectives embark on nationwide tour [PHOTOS]

22 April 2026 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The artistic collectives have gone on tour at the initiative and with the organization of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the tour, the State Symphony Orchestra operating under the Heydar Aliyev Palace held a concert at the Kimyachi Culture Palace in Sumgayit. The orchestra performed under the baton of the People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov.

The State Symphony Orchestra delighted the audience with music pieces like Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Arazbar", the overture from Antonio Salieri's opera "The Fair of Venice", Asef Zeynalli's "Mughamsayagi", Vasif Adigozalov's "Prelude No. 1" and "Lay-lay", "Journey" from the symphonic engravings of Gara Garayev's "Don Quixote", Part II from Haji Khanmammadov's "Concerto for Kamancha and Orchestra", Fritz Kreisler's "Chinese Tambourine", and "Solveig's Song" from Edvard Grieg's "Pierre Gynt" suite.

The audience also had the opportunity to listen to Niyazi's "Arzu", Arif Malikov's "Comedian Dreams", Hasan Rzayev's "Chahargah" rhapsody, Astor Piazzolla's "Oblivion", Georges Bizet's "Arlesian Suite", "Farandola", and Fikret Amirov's "Scheherazade's Feast" from the ballet "One Thousand and One Nights".

The tour program of the country's leading artistic collectives is implemented in accordance with one of the priority directions set within the framework of the "Azerbaijani Culture - 2040" Concept, increasing the accessibility of culture in the regions and forming a unified cultural ecosystem across the country.