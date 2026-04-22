President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident that the Latvian President's visit will create good opportunities for cooperation

22 April 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state emphasized that he and his Latvian counterpart discussed various aspects of the bilateral agenda in both one-on-one and expanded meetings with delegations, while also reviewing matters of international importance.

“I'm sure that the Latvian President’s visit will create new opportunities for cooperation in different areas,” President Ilham Aliyev said during joint press statement with President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, AzerNEWS reports.

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