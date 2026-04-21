SOCAR signals readiness to supply LNG to Pakistan amid energy crunch
21 April 2026 19:32 (UTC+04:00)
The SOCAR has expressed its readiness to supply liquefied
natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan upon receiving an official request
from Islamabad, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Reuters, the company confirmed on April 21 that it
stands prepared to support Pakistan as it seeks to address a
deepening energy shortage by sourcing spot LNG from global
markets.
SOCAR noted that a framework agreement signed in 2025 between
SOCAR Trading and Pakistan LNG enables Pakistan to purchase LNG
through an expedited procedure.
Pakistan’s energy system remains heavily reliant on natural gas,
but declining domestic production, supply disruptions linked to
regional tensions, including the ongoing confrontation involving
Iran, the United States, and Israel, as well as volatile global LNG
prices, have intensified the country’s economic challenges.
The potential LNG supply from Azerbaijan could provide
short-term relief for Pakistan as it navigates tightening energy
markets.