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Tuesday, April 21, 2026

SOCAR signals readiness to supply LNG to Pakistan amid energy crunch

21 April 2026 19:32 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR signals readiness to supply LNG to Pakistan amid energy crunch

The SOCAR has expressed its readiness to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan upon receiving an official request from Islamabad, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Reuters, the company confirmed on April 21 that it stands prepared to support Pakistan as it seeks to address a deepening energy shortage by sourcing spot LNG from global markets.

SOCAR noted that a framework agreement signed in 2025 between SOCAR Trading and Pakistan LNG enables Pakistan to purchase LNG through an expedited procedure.

Pakistan’s energy system remains heavily reliant on natural gas, but declining domestic production, supply disruptions linked to regional tensions, including the ongoing confrontation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, as well as volatile global LNG prices, have intensified the country’s economic challenges.

The potential LNG supply from Azerbaijan could provide short-term relief for Pakistan as it navigates tightening energy markets.

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