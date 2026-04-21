France, Germany said to want limited EU access for Ukraine

21 April 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

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France and Germany are advocating for giving Ukraine limited benefits on its path to full membership in the European Union, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing proposals compiled by both governments, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, the French document suggests granting Ukraine "integrated state status," which would not give it access to the EU's common agricultural policy and various forms of funding, with Kiev receiving "enhanced access" to some funding programs as its accession process progresses.

Meanwhile, the German proposal allegedly includes giving Ukraine "associate membership," according to which its representatives would be included in Council meetings, but Ukraine would not automatically be included in the EU budget and would instead be given gradual access to funding. The German document also acknowledges that the EU's mutual defense clause could be extended to Ukraine, as it could "be made de facto applicable through a mere political declaration."