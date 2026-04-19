Hakan Fidan: Erdogan-Aliyev-Sharif unity sends message “to whole world”

19 April 2026 16:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The unity demonstrated by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ilham Aliyev, and Shehbaz Sharif at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum has drawn global attention, highlighting deep-rooted ties among the three nations, AzerNEWS reports.

AzerNEWS reports that Hakan Fidan made these remarks during a briefing on the outcomes of the forum.

"This is a message from brothers to the whole world," Fidan said, emphasizing that the three leaders have consistently demonstrated their close relations.

"They have repeatedly proven this friendship and also demonstrated the feelings of the peoples of the states they represent. Their exceptional role in resolving regional problems and the steps they have taken for the sake of peace and security are in the spotlight of the whole world. Therefore, the unity of all three leaders was another message to the whole world," he added.