Moscow, Delhi sign major mutual assistance pact allowing troop deployments

20 April 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

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The governments of Russia and India have signed a wide-ranging agreement on emergency and military cooperation, marking one of the most significant bilateral deals between the two countries in recent years, AzerNEWS reports.

The agreement provides for cooperation in responding to natural and man-made disasters, providing humanitarian assistance, and conducting joint military activities aimed at “maintaining peace and stability.”

Under its terms, New Delhi is permitted to deploy up to 3,000 troops, as well as up to 10 military aircraft and 5 naval vessels, to Russia when required. Moscow has been granted identical rights and obligations.

The host country will be responsible for providing logistical support, including fuel, supplies, and food for deployed personnel and equipment.

The Indo-Russian Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) will allow “five warships, ten aircraft and three thousand troops to be simultaneously stationed in the territory of the partner country for a period of five years, and if both parties agree, it can be extended for another five years,” First Deputy Chairman of the International Affairs Committee Vyacheslav Nikonov recently confirmed to the State Duma in Moscow after the Russian Parliament ratified it.