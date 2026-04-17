Tashkent hosts vibrant cultural program within conference on Nizami Ganjavi and Alisher Navoi [PHOTOS]

17 April 2026 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A rich cultural program has been presented at the international conference titled "Parallels of Nizami Ganjavi and Alisher Navoi", AzerNEWS reports.

The conference was organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan Cultural Center at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, the Nizami Ganjavi National Pedagogical University of Uzbekistan, and the "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan" Friendship Society.

During the concert, creative teams from the Azerbaijan Cultural Center was warmly welcomed by the attendees.

The concert program featured performances reflecting Azerbaijani literature and musical heritage, presented by members of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center's "Kharibulbul" theater troupe. Excerpts from famous Azerbaijani works were performed in the compositions presented by the theater troupe.

Karabakh Victory Dance Ensemble of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center contributed to the event with choreographic numbers demonstrating the richness of Azerbaijani national dances, adding a special touch to the celebration.

In addition to demonstrating the richness of Azerbaijani culture, the concert program was met with great enthusiasm and accompanied by applause from the audience.

Note that the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent plays a special role in the Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations in the field of culture, science, education, and tourism.

The center was opened on September 27, 2010, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.