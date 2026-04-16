President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for working visit [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Türkiye for a working visit on April 16 to participate in the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the invitation of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed at Antalya International Airport by Governor of Antalya Hulusi Şahin and other officials.
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