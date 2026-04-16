Researchers suggest potential link to bitcoin creator's identity

16 April 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The The New York Times has reported that it may have identified the person behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, following an 18-month investigation based on a tip, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, researchers identified similarities between the emails and online posts of cryptographer Adam Back and the writing style attributed to Nakamoto.

The investigation also noted timing patterns suggesting that Back was offline when Bitcoin’s foundational manifesto was published, while Nakamoto was active, with claims that Back reappeared shortly after Nakamoto ceased public activity. However, Adam Back has denied these allegations.

The report has not been independently verified and remains speculative.

Separately, Nakamoto is believed to control a Bitcoin wallet holding approximately $78.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency, which has remained inactive for years, continuing to fuel speculation about the creator’s identity and status.