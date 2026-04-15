Norway and Ukraine boost defense cooperation

15 April 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Norway and Ukraine agreed on Tuesday to strengthen their cooperation in the fields of defense and security, including closer collaboration between their defense industries to develop new technologies, increase production capacity, and potentially enable Ukrainian drones to be manufactured in Norway, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The agreement was reached during talks in Oslo between Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a statement from the Norwegian government.

Under a joint declaration, Norway committed to supporting the expansion of drone production in Ukraine, while Ukraine agreed to share operational experience, technical data, and practical insights gained on the battlefield.

Støre stated that Norway would carefully assess how Ukrainian defense technologies — especially rapid drone development — could strengthen Norway’s long-term military capabilities. He also emphasized that establishing elements of Ukrainian drone production in Norway is an important step toward deeper industrial cooperation.

In addition, both sides plan to expand collaboration in the production of air defense systems and ammunition, aiming to improve supply stability and technological innovation.

Interestingly, this cooperation reflects a broader shift in modern warfare: drones are no longer just reconnaissance tools but have become central to combat strategy, logistics, and electronic warfare. Analysts note that Ukraine’s fast-paced innovation in drone technology has turned the country into one of the world’s key hubs for real-time battlefield adaptation, which NATO countries are now increasingly interested in studying and integrating into their own defense systems.