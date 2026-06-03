Azerbaijan U-20 to face Pakistan in friendly match

3 June 2026 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan U-20 national football team, currently holding a training camp in Gabala, will test its strength in a friendly match, AzerNEWS reports citing AFFA.

The team coached by Rui Jorge will face the corresponding age-group team of Pakistan.

The match will take place on June 9 at the Gabala City Stadium and will kick off at 17:30.

It is noted that the U-20 team's training camp in Gabala will conclude on June 10.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.