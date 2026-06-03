Transit cargo volumes rise as Azerbaijan strengthens logistics sector

3 June 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has significantly increased transit freight transportation volumes in recent years, reflecting the positive impact of reforms aimed at strengthening the country's role as a regional transport and logistics hub, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the 2nd Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Forum, Subhan Abilov, Director of the Freight Transportation Department at the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), highlighted the progress achieved in the sector through regulatory improvements and modernization efforts.

According to Abilov, comprehensive reforms implemented across the transport sector have contributed to a notable rise in transit cargo flows through Azerbaijan.

"The growth in transit transportation is directly linked to the reforms carried out in recent years and the creation of favorable conditions for international freight movement," he said.

Abilov emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to strengthen its position as a key transit country connecting Europe and Asia. The country has been actively working to attract greater cargo volumes to international transport corridors passing through its territory.

He also added that Azerbaijani freight carriers operate in accordance with international standards and requirements, helping to improve the competitiveness and reliability of the country's transport services.

The AYNA official stressed that cooperation with foreign partners remains an important element of Azerbaijan's transport strategy. Efforts are being made to expand international connectivity, facilitate cross-border freight movement and enhance coordination with countries participating in regional transit routes.