Significant untapped resources still remain underground, expert highlights

2 June 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

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Increasing reservoir access, deploying advanced drilling technologies and strengthening industry partnerships will be critical to boosting hydrocarbon recovery and maximizing the value of mature fields, AzerNEWS reports, citing Murad Guliyev, Head of Technical Functions at GL Group.

Speaking during a panel discussion at Baku Energy Week, Guliyev emphasized that even modest improvements in recovery rates can generate substantial additional production.

"We need more reservoir access. We need more wells. We need more horizontal technology," he said.

According to Guliyev, GL Group has built its development strategy around two core pillars: technological transformation and partnerships.

However, Guliyev stressed that technology alone is not enough to achieve the industry's long-term goals.

"We cannot get where we want to be in terms of technological transformation without our partners," he said.

He underscored that the company's transformation journey is already underway and is beginning to deliver tangible results, particularly in the development of deeper geological horizons that present significant technical challenges.

There are still significant resources beneath us. And we believe we are going to breathe new life into existing mature fields,” he concluded.