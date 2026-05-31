Ministry of Science and Education, OpenAI launch AI-based adaptive learning platform for students

31 May 2026 19:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education and OpenAI have launched cooperation on the development of an adaptive learning platform, AzerNEWS reports.

The platform is planned to be developed and implemented within the framework of the "Digital School" project.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and OpenAI envisions the creation of AI-based adaptive learning opportunities for more than 500,000 students.

The platform will be integrated into the existing national curriculum and will function as an additional AI-based tool. The solution to be developed will enable diagnostic assessment of students' knowledge and skills, provide personalized assignments during lessons, and offer AI-based individual learning support tailored to each student's needs. It will also allow teachers, school administrators, and the Ministry to access real-time performance indicators.

In the initial phase, the platform will be implemented as a pilot project and will be gradually expanded based on the results. Its implementation will be carried out in compliance with principles such as teacher supervision, alignment with the national curriculum, continuous assessment, and data protection.

During the signing ceremony, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev stated that the initiative aims to ensure effective use of new AI tools for teachers and students while promoting responsible application of these technologies. He noted that cooperation with OpenAI supports the integration of artificial intelligence into education and aligns with the priorities of the "Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2028," approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Kevin Mills, Head of Go-to-Market for Education and Government Programs at OpenAI, stated that Azerbaijan demonstrates a thoughtful and ambitious approach to applying artificial intelligence in education. He added that the partnership between OpenAI and the Ministry of Science and Education is built on a strong national digital infrastructure and a commitment to supporting the practical and responsible use of AI by students and teachers. He also spoke about research indicating that the platform, developed using OpenAI's API technologies, will support learning, enhance classroom experience, and contribute to developing essential future skills for students.

Within the framework of cooperation, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and OpenAI will work together on the development of the national AI innovation ecosystem.

This includes the organization of hackathons, "build days" events, and structured research and development collaboration. The goal is to strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional hub for AI-based solutions.