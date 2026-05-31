State Employment Agency provides jobs to 1,500 people with disabilities

31 May 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The State Employment Agency, operating under the Azerbaijan Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, has provided suitable employment opportunities to 1,500 people with disabilities this year, AzerNEWS reports.

Vocational training courses are also organized for people with disabilities to facilitate their access to the labor market.

This year, the State Employment Agency, enrolled 131 people with disabilities in vocational training courses.

Support is also provided to ensure that those who successfully complete the courses gain employment.

These initiatives are part of Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to strengthen social inclusion and improve employment opportunities for people with disabilities, supporting their integration into the labor market through state-backed training and employment programs.