Railway stations inspected for border and customs procedures [PHOTOS]

31 May 2026 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the heads of the State Border Service, the State Customs Committee, and "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC have carried out inspections at the railway stations of Yevlakh, Ganja, Agstafa, and Boyuk Kesik, AzerNEWS reports citing the State Border Service.

The main purpose of the visit was to strengthen border and customs control on freight and passenger trains operating along the Azerbaijan–Georgia route, streamline formalization procedures, enhance citizen satisfaction, and reinforce security measures.

During the visit, officials reviewed the existing infrastructure, the organization of border and customs control, the conditions created for safe and efficient passenger and cargo transportation, as well as the mechanisms in place for service delivery.

Instructions were issued to improve border-crossing procedures, accelerate formalization processes, raise service quality for citizens, and ensure reliable transport security. Tasks for the relevant agencies were also defined.

It was emphasized that ensuring the reliable protection of the state border, maintaining safe and uninterrupted transportation along international transport corridors, and increasing citizen satisfaction will remain priorities, with continued cooperation among the responsible institutions.