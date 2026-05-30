New blood test adds option to colorectal cancer screening guidelines

30 May 2026 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

A new phase in colorectal cancer screening has begun as the American Cancer Society has, for the first time, added a blood test to its official screening recommendations alongside traditional methods, AzerNEWS reports.

Colonoscopy has long been considered the most reliable examination method for detecting colorectal cancer, which begins in the colon or rectum. Performed under anesthesia, the procedure allows doctors to thoroughly examine the large intestine and rectum to identify early signs of the disease. However, many people avoid the invasive procedure and decline screening.

To address this barrier, the American Cancer Society has now incorporated new test options into its colorectal cancer screening guidelines. A blood analysis is being introduced as an alternative screening method for the first time.

The test in question is the Shield blood test, developed by the US biotechnology company Guardant Health. The test was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2024.

Experts emphasize that when cancer is detected before symptoms appear, early treatment becomes possible, significantly increasing survival chances. According to statistics, more than 90 percent of patients whose colorectal cancer is detected at stages I or II are expected to survive for at least the next five years.

The inclusion of a blood-based test is expected to boost screening rates among individuals who have avoided colonoscopies due to fear of invasiveness, discomfort, or anesthesia concerns. Medical professionals hope that easier access to screening will lead to earlier diagnoses and improved outcomes for colorectal cancer patients nationwide.