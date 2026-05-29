Türkiye’s largest offshore gas field boosts energy independence

29 May 2026 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

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The Sakarya field, located in the Black Sea, is considered the largest offshore natural gas discovery in Türkiye’s history. Its discovery was announced in July 2020, while the first deliveries to the national gas distribution system began in September 2023. By the end of 2023, production at the Sakarya field reached...

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