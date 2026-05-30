EU unblocks €16.4B for Hungary following election

30 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday that the European Union is unblocking €10 billion in funds allocated to Hungary, which were frozen due to former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's rule-of-law violations, AzerNEWS reports.

She noted that the funding depends on structural reform, but stated that new Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government has sent "strong signals that Hungary is turning the page," including by implementing "long overdue reforms."

Von der Leyen said that Hungary has also made progress on cohesion funds and that the EU has been able to unlock funds worth €4.2 billion, as well as €2.2 billion for progress on academic freedom.

"Your government is moving with speed and determination to deliver on the promises you have made to the Hungarian people to kickstart the economic recovery, to fight corruption and to restore the rule of law. And in a very short time, we already have concrete progress to share," she told Magyar, promising him further EU support.