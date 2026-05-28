IMF forecasts continued growth in Azerbaijan’s Oil Fund reserves amid high energy prices
The reserves of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are expected to continue growing amid persistently high hydrocarbon prices, according to a new report released by the International Monetary Fund, AzerNEWS reports. The report projects a moderate acceleration in Azerbaijan’s economic growth, while inflation is expected to remain within the target range set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. According to IMF experts, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast to moderately accelerate to...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!