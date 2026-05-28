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Thursday, May 28, 2026

IMF forecasts continued growth in Azerbaijan’s Oil Fund reserves amid high energy prices

28 May 2026 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
IMF forecasts continued growth in Azerbaijan’s Oil Fund reserves amid high energy prices
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The reserves of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) are expected to continue growing amid persistently high hydrocarbon prices, according to a new report released by the International Monetary Fund, AzerNEWS reports. The report projects a moderate acceleration in Azerbaijan’s economic growth, while inflation is expected to remain within the target range set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. According to IMF experts, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is forecast to moderately accelerate to...

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