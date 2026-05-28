Azerbaijan holds Independence Day reception and concert programme in Sarajevo [PHOTOS]

28 May 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Sarajevo organised an official reception and concert programme dedicated to 28 May – Independence Day at the historic “House of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag, the event was attended by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zukan Helez, representatives of the international peacekeeping mission EUFOR, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Bosnia and Herzegovina, representatives of state institutions and parliament, figures from public, cultural and business circles, heads of leading research centres based in Sarajevo, media representatives, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and Azerbaijani students studying at Bosnian universities.

Addressing the gathering, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vilayat Guliyev, spoke about the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on 28 May 1918 — the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East. He highlighted the republic’s historic achievements in democratic state-building, the protection of human rights and freedoms, and granting women the right to vote.

The diplomat noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and state sovereignty, and today continues to realise the ideals of the republic as a country with a strong economy, an independent foreign policy, and growing international influence.

In his speech, Ambassador Guliyev also pointed to historical similarities between the South Caucasus and the Western Balkans, stressing that the peace and stability established through Azerbaijan’s determined actions are also of great significance for Bosnia and Herzegovina as a multinational state shared by three peoples.

Touching upon bilateral relations, the ambassador recalled that the roadmap for future-oriented cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina was defined during President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to the friendly country in April 2013, when a strategic partnership agreement was signed.

He stated that Azerbaijan is ready to share its political, economic and military experience with Bosnia and Herzegovina, as it does with other friendly nations, noting that several practical steps have already been taken in this direction.

The ambassador also highlighted the growing interest from Bosnia and Herzegovina towards Azerbaijan, mentioning recent visits to Azerbaijan by Presidency member Željka Cvijanović, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Trade Minister Staša Košarac, as well as other official and business delegations.

He emphasised that cooperation between the two countries continues to expand successfully in the fields of energy, economy, humanitarian affairs and culture, based on principles of mutual respect and friendship.

The artistic segment of the evening featured a solo jazz performance by renowned Azerbaijani jazz musician, pianist and composer Salman Gambarov, a People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

The concert programme included works by Azerbaijani composers such as Tofig Guliyev, Rauf Hajiyev, Niyazi, and Vagif Mustafazadeh, alongside compositions by internationally renowned musicians including George Gershwin and Irving Berlin.

The performance received warm acclaim from the audience and was repeatedly met with prolonged applause.

Widely regarded as one of the leading representatives of the Azerbaijani jazz school, Salman Gambarov has spent many years promoting Azerbaijan’s musical culture internationally. His distinctive improvisational style combines national musical elements with modern jazz traditions.

The reception and concert programme held in Sarajevo became a memorable event showcasing Azerbaijan’s growing international standing, as well as the country’s rich cultural heritage and contemporary artistic potential.