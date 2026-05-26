Extraordinary session of Azerbaijan’s parliament to be convened in June
An extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan will be convened in June following an appeal by members of parliament to the speaker of the legislative body.
According to AzerNEWS, members of the Milli Majlis officially addressed the request for the extraordinary session to Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.
Today marks the final plenary meeting of the spring session of the Azerbaijani parliament.
Under Azerbaijani legislation, an extraordinary session is held during the recess period between the spring and autumn sessions of the Milli Majlis and is intended for the operatives consideration of urgent issues of state importance.
According to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, such a session may be convened either at the request of the President or upon the initiative of at least 42 members of the parliament.
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