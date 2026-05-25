Second Cultural Festival of People with Hearing Impairments to be held in Baku

The festival will take place with the support of the Azerbaijan
Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Education. It is
jointly organized by the Ümid Var Inclusive Creative Union, the
Children's Happy Future Public Union, the Public Union for Social
Assistance to People with Hearing and Speech Impairments, and the
Support for the Deaf Public Union.
The main goal of the festival is to reveal the creative
potential of people with hearing impairments, showcase their
artistic abilities, and contribute to the development of an
inclusive society.
The program will open with an exhibition of paintings and
photographs by artists with hearing impairments, along with
displays of handmade crafts. An inclusive culinary exhibition
featuring dishes prepared by chefs with hearing impairments will
also be presented.
In the preparation phase, students with hearing impairments from
special boarding schools No. 2 and No. 3 in Baku are rehearsing
dance and stage performances under the guidance of choreographers
and sign language specialists appointed by the organizers. This
process helps them develop their skills and gain stage
experience.
For the first time in Azerbaijan, a specially adapted fragment
of the play "A Tribute to Notre-Dame de Paris," based on Victor
Hugo's "Notre-Dame de Paris," will be presented by the Azerbaijan
State Academic Musical Theatre within the festival. Alongside
professional actors, people with hearing impairments will also
perform using sign language, making it one of the most notable
inclusive theatre events of the festival.
The program will also feature stage performances, musical
numbers, dance compositions, and various artistic presentations by
around 100 children and young people with hearing impairments. They
will perform together with People's Artist Alim Gasimov, Khuraman
(Xuraman) Qanbayova, Honored Artists Fargana Gasimova and Dilara
Aliyeva, as well as well-known performers Mardan Kazimov, Orkhan
Zeynalli, and Tofig Kazimov.
The 2nd Cultural Festival of People with Hearing Impairments
aims to bring together all members of society and promote equal
opportunities for participation in culture and the arts for people
with different abilities.