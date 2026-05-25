Second Cultural Festival of People with Hearing Impairments to be held in Baku

The festival will take place with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Science and Education. It is jointly organized by the Ümid Var Inclusive Creative Union, the Children's Happy Future Public Union, the Public Union for Social Assistance to People with Hearing and Speech Impairments, and the Support for the Deaf Public Union.

The main goal of the festival is to reveal the creative potential of people with hearing impairments, showcase their artistic abilities, and contribute to the development of an inclusive society.

The program will open with an exhibition of paintings and photographs by artists with hearing impairments, along with displays of handmade crafts. An inclusive culinary exhibition featuring dishes prepared by chefs with hearing impairments will also be presented.

In the preparation phase, students with hearing impairments from special boarding schools No. 2 and No. 3 in Baku are rehearsing dance and stage performances under the guidance of choreographers and sign language specialists appointed by the organizers. This process helps them develop their skills and gain stage experience.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, a specially adapted fragment of the play "A Tribute to Notre-Dame de Paris," based on Victor Hugo's "Notre-Dame de Paris," will be presented by the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre within the festival. Alongside professional actors, people with hearing impairments will also perform using sign language, making it one of the most notable inclusive theatre events of the festival.

The program will also feature stage performances, musical numbers, dance compositions, and various artistic presentations by around 100 children and young people with hearing impairments. They will perform together with People's Artist Alim Gasimov, Khuraman (Xuraman) Qanbayova, Honored Artists Fargana Gasimova and Dilara Aliyeva, as well as well-known performers Mardan Kazimov, Orkhan Zeynalli, and Tofig Kazimov.

The 2nd Cultural Festival of People with Hearing Impairments aims to bring together all members of society and promote equal opportunities for participation in culture and the arts for people with different abilities.