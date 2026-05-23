Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation [PHOTOS]

23 May 2026 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by the Head of the National Defense University of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major General Baurzhan Abzhanov visited Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The guests first visited the Alley of Shehids, laid flowers and paid tribute to the memory of Shehids.

Then the Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov met with the delegation.

During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation was presented with a briefing on the history of the university, its education system, and main areas of activity. Detailed information was also provided on the successful reforms carried out in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army and their positive results.

It was noted that the mutual exchange of experience in the field of military education is of great importance for enhancing the knowledge and skills of servicemen.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited the War Games Center, the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski of the National Defense University, where they got acquainted with the conditions created.

The guests were provided with detailed information about the life and political activities of the National Leader at the Heydar Aliyev Museum located in the territory of the educational institutions.

The Head of the Kazakh delegation signed the Book of Honored Guests.

At the Victory Museum, the guests were informed about the significance of the historic Victory achieved during the Patriotic War.

At the end of the visit, the sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.