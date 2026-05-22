UN-Habitat official warns climate and housing crises can no longer be ignored

22 May 2026 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaking at the panel discussion "Advancing the Climate-Housing Nexus through Digital Innovation" during the World Urban Forum, Roi Chiti, Human Settlements Officer at UN-Habitat ROAP, highlighted the urgent housing and climate challenges facing cities across the world, AzerNEWS reports.

Chiti stressed that governments and international organizations can no longer afford to overlook the growing pressure caused by rapid urbanization, inadequate housing, and climate change.

"Across Asia and the Pacific, nearly half a billion people still live in inadequate housing," he said.

According to Chiti, urban growth in many countries continues to outpace the development of housing, infrastructure, and essential public services. At the same time, climate-related disasters are becoming increasingly severe and frequent.

"Typhoons, floods, landslides, and extreme heat are hitting our cities, especially the most vulnerable communities," he noted.

UN-Habitat officials emphasized that informal settlements are often located in high-risk areas, making low-income populations particularly vulnerable to climate disasters. Because of this, Chiti argued that housing policy, climate action, and social inclusion must be addressed together rather than separately.

He stressed that innovation and technology will play a critical role in addressing global urban challenges.

"Without innovation, we cannot move at the speed and scale that this moment demands," Chiti added.