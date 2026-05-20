Alibaba unveils AI chip three times more powerful than previous model

20 May 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Alibaba Group announced on Wednesday that its new artificial intelligence chip is three times more powerful than its predecessor, as Chinese technology firms accelerate efforts to strengthen domestic AI capabilities amid restrictions on advanced semiconductor supplies, AzerNEWS reports.

The company said its newly unveiled Zhenwu M890 chip delivers triple the performance of the existing Zhenwu 810E model. The processor features 144 GB of GPU memory and inter-chip transfer speeds of up to 800 GB per second.

The announcement comes as rival Nvidia continues to face challenges in supplying advanced AI chips to China due to export restrictions and regulatory hurdles.

Alibaba also revealed that it has already delivered a total of 560,000 Zhenwu chips to more than 400 customers operating across 20 different industries, underscoring growing demand for domestic AI hardware solutions in China.

In addition to the hardware launch, the e-commerce giant said its next-generation large language model, Qwen3.7-Max, is expected to be released in the near future.

Earlier this year, Alibaba and China Telecom announced plans to open a new data center in southern China powered by Alibaba’s in-house chips. The initiative reflects Beijing’s broader push to strengthen local AI infrastructure and reduce reliance on foreign semiconductor technologies.