ADA University concludes VIII English Language Olympiad across Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

19 May 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The VIII English Language Olympiad for Academic Purposes, organized for 8th and 9th-grade students across Azerbaijan through a partnership between ADA University, the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku Information Education Center, and Ultra Technologies, has successfully concluded.

AzerNEWS reports that the competition aimed to assess students’ academic English language proficiency while encouraging young learners to further develop their skills and unlock their academic potential.

The award ceremony, held on May 15, brought together official partners, 126 high-achieving students, representatives of educational institutions, and family members of the 15 finalists who recorded the highest scores in the final stage of the Olympiad.

The winners of the top three places, eagerly anticipated throughout the competition, were announced during the ceremony and received special awards from ADA University and the partner organizations.

The first-place winner earned the opportunity to participate in the Global Young Leaders program in the United Kingdom, supported by ADA University and Baku Information Education Center.

Meanwhile, the second- and third-place winners were awarded modern laptop computers by Ultra Technologies. In addition, the top 300 students in the competition received certificates in recognition of their achievements.

The large-scale project attracted significant interest nationwide. Through a dedicated online portal created by ADA University, a total of 1,982 students registered for the Olympiad, including participants from 291 schools in Baku, 40 schools in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and 343 schools across other regions of the country.

To ensure geographical accessibility, the first stage of the Olympiad was organized in several regional centers. Of the registered participants, 1,316 students competed at the Baku campus of ADA University, while 322 students took part at Secondary School No. 24 in Ganja. Another 77 students competed at Secondary School No. 8 in Nakhchivan, and 122 students sat the exams at the S. Aliyev Haftoni Settlement Secondary School in the Lankaran District.

A total of 126 students who achieved the highest scores advanced to the second stage of the Olympiad, held on April 25, and were ultimately invited to the final award ceremony on May 15.