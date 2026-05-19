President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Mauritius [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

19 May 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

On May 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to the President of Mauritius for participating in WUF13, noting that his visit provided an excellent opportunity to hold discussions regarding the development of bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the current level of political relations between the two countries.

The President of Mauritius thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the invitation to the event. He also emphasized the importance of the visit for discussing various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Mentioning that he visited an "ASAN Khidmet" center during his stay in Baku, the President of Mauritius stated that the facilities there made a strong impression on him and emphasized his country's interest in implementing a similar model.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan cooperates with various countries regarding the establishment of the ASAN model, stating that in this regard, Azerbaijan stands ready to support Mauritius and share its experience.

The President of Mauritius highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan hosting a global event such as WUF13.

He also expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the educational scholarships awarded to students from Mauritius and requested that the possibility of increasing these allocations in the future be considered.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the cooperation between the two nations within international organizations and emphasized the role of mutual visits and contacts at various levels in expanding the partnership. They also discussed cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, energy, including renewable energy, tourism, and other areas.