WUF13 panel highlights role of Turkic Houses in urban resilience in Baku [PHOTOS]

18 May 2026 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

As part of the WUF13, a panel session entitled “From Heritage to Resilience: Turkic Houses” was held at the Turkish Pavilion, organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, AzerNEWS reports.

Moderated by Nuri Aksu, the project manager of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the panel addressed the preservation of the architectural identity of traditional Turkic houses, the enhancement of urban resilience through cultural heritage, and sustainable restoration practices in historic urban areas.

During the event, Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, highlighted the significance of holding such a prestigious event in Baku. She stated that this format of WUF13 serves as an important global platform for governments, scholars, architects, international organizations, and civil society representatives. Aktoty Raimkulova noted that Turkic houses represent not only residential spaces but also social harmony, coexistence with nature, and community-based living, stressing that preserving traditional architectural heritage is key to sustainable development.

A professor at the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University of Türkiye, restoration architect Oguz Ceylan highlighted the role of traditional housing models in building sustainable, resilient cities and the importance of integrating them into modern urban planning.

Panel participants, including representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan, shared national experiences on heritage preservation. Speakers stressed the importance of protecting and integrating traditional architecture into modern urban planning, highlighting its role in sustainability and social cohesion. The panel concluded that stronger cooperation among Turkic states is needed to preserve shared architectural heritage and incorporate it into urban development.