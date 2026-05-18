Local and regional governments are key actors, Poland’s UN envoy says

18 May 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

It is essential to look at the local and regional governments as the partners, as the actors, not just the providers of the services, Krzysztof Szczerski, Poland’s permanent representative to the United Nations said Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

“From the Women’s Assembly, we heard a very powerful message about equality, property rights, and the importance of placing women and girls at the center of housing and urban policies, while ensuring equal access to land, finance, safety, services, and decision-making.

From the various grassroots and civil society organizations, I believe we received three key messages that we should take with us to New York for the negotiations and also continue to share among ourselves,” he noted.

According to Szczerski, these principles represent a universal message for every policy being developed, while also highlighting the importance of integrating them into the vision of the New York agenda.

“We also heard important perspectives from the Children and Youth Assemblies regarding participation, family-oriented approaches, intergenerational dialogue, shared spaces, youth leadership, and innovation. These were among the key messages emphasized during the discussions.

From the Business Assembly, we heard about the importance of developing private partnerships, as well as creating a regulatory environment, predictability, and productivity that would enable the private sector to operate effectively,” he underscored.