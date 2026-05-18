Tory leader: Labour are all bad as each other

18 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the United Kingdom's Conservatives, told Sky News on Sunday that it does not matter much for her party if Keir Starmer remains Labour leader and prime minister as "they're all as bad as each other, AzerNEWS reports.

"The problem is not just Keir Starmer or [Greater Manchester Mayor ] Andy Burnham or [ex-Health Secretary] Wes Streeting ... I can deal with any of them," Badenoch stated. "It doesn't matter whether it's Angela Rayner or Ed Miliband, they will be just as simple for me to deal with because they all have the same problem. They don't know why they're there," she added and stressed that Labour should call a general election if it picks a new leader who changes the government's "mandate" it was elected on.

The comments come amid growing calls within the Labor Party on Starmer to step down, with Streeting and Burnham seen as the favorites to take over.