Satellite images suggest Russia resumed military cargo deliveries to Syria

18 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia appears to have resumed the transfer of military cargo to Syria, according to satellite imagery analyzed by OSINT researchers, AzerNEWS reports.

The information was published by the analytical projects InsiderGeo and SONARROW_OSINT, which reported that the Russian cargo vessel “Sparta” arrived at the port of Tartus Port accompanied by military escort ships.

Satellite images dated May 11 reportedly show the unloading of the “Sparta” vessel in Tartus. Researchers stated that the exact nature of the cargo has not yet been identified.

“This is the first visual evidence of renewed Russian arms deliveries to Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime,” the researchers said, adding that the convoy included the cargo ship Sparta and two escort vessels.

According to analysts, the shipment may involve military hardware or dual-use technologies.

The Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov was reportedly moored next to the cargo ship, while the corvette Stoikiy allegedly departed the port ahead of the convoy to provide route security.

OSINT researchers also pointed to heightened security measures during the operation. After crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, the vessels reportedly stopped transmitting location data through the automatic identification system.

In addition, at least two ships allegedly broadcast false coordinates indicating they were located in the Baltic Sea.

Analysts believe these measures may have been intended to conceal both the route and the objective of the mission.

According to the researchers, the cargo deliveries may be linked to ongoing discussions concerning the future of Russian military facilities in Syria following recent political developments in the country.