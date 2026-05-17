Growing megacities require new technologies and modern urban solutions, says Mikhail Gusman [EXCLUSIVE]

17 May 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Responding to a question on the main challenges facing rapidly growing cities and the role of government policy in accelerating innovation in the urban sector, former First Deputy Director General of TASS, Mikhail Gusman said AzerNEWS that the rapid development of large cities and megacities is creating entirely new challenges, primarily technological in nature.

According to him, issues related to infrastructure development, transportation systems, and the increasing scale of urbanization, particularly in Asian countries, are becoming central concerns for modern cities.

“The development of large cities and megacities certainly creates new challenges. They are largely technological in nature, infrastructure development, transportation systems, and the fact that cities are becoming enormous megacities,” Gusman stated.

He noted that cities such as Baku are also dealing with challenges inherited from previous decades, which require innovative approaches and modern technological solutions.

“At the same time, cities like Baku also face many issues inherited from the past, which require new innovations, new approaches, and modern technological solutions,” he said.

Gusman emphasized that international cooperation and the exchange of best practices are essential in addressing urban development challenges. In this regard, he described the ongoing World Urban Forum 13 in Baku as an important platform for sharing global experience.

“Therefore, this forum here in Baku should serve as a platform where the best practices accumulated by the international community, by the world’s largest cities and megacities, can be shared and effectively implemented,” he added.