Composer who opens new paths in Azerbaijani music [PHOTOS]

15 May 2026 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The story of Rauf Hajiyev is inseparable from the evolution of modern Azerbaijani music.

Elegant, energetic, and endlessly inventive, his compositions brought a new dynamism to the nation's cultural scene and established him as one of the most celebrated composers of the twentieth century.

Today, more than a hundred years after his birth, his music still resonates with audiences, proving that true artistry transcends generations.

Rauf Hajiyev emerged during a transformative period for Azerbaijani culture, when music was becoming a powerful expression of national identity. From his earliest years, he displayed an extraordinary sensitivity to melody and rhythm. His talent was nurtured by influential mentors, most notably the iconic composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, whose encouragement helped shape the young musician's creative direction.

What distinguished Hajiyev was his remarkable ability to combine sophistication with accessibility. His songs carried the richness of classical composition while remaining deeply emotional and instantly memorable. Works such as "My Azerbaijan," "Beloved City," and "Leyla" became woven into the cultural memory of the nation, celebrated for their lyrical warmth and expressive beauty.

The composer's influence extended far beyond popular songs. He brought exceptional depth to Azerbaijani cinema, writing music for numerous films that remain cultural landmarks today. In productions like "Where Is Ahmad?" and "The Secret of the Fortress", his scores added emotional intensity and unforgettable atmosphere, becoming as memorable as the stories themselves.

Rauf Hajiyev also achieved remarkable success in musical theater. His operettas gained recognition not only in Azerbaijan but across the former Soviet Union, including performances at the prestigious Moscow State Operetta Theatre. Through these productions, he introduced audiences to a vibrant fusion of theatrical storytelling and melodic elegance.

Yet his contribution to Azerbaijani culture was not limited to the stage or concert hall. As Minister of Culture, Hajiyev played a central role in expanding the country's artistic institutions and supporting creative communities. His leadership helped establish important ensembles, theaters, and museums that continue to shape Azerbaijan's cultural identity today.

Internationally admired and deeply respected at home, the composer dedicated his life to the advancement of music and the arts.

Even decades after his passing in 1995, his compositions remain alive in performances, recordings, and public memory.