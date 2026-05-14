Hikmet Hajiyev highlights Azerbaijan’s role in the Global South

14 May 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said that Azerbaijan sees itself as an integral part of the Global South due to its geography, history, culture, and shared experiences, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the first General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform held within the framework of Baku Urban Planning Week, Hajiyev stressed the growing importance of the Global South in international affairs.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan fully understands the challenges and difficulties faced by Global South countries, including the burdens of historical legacy. According to him, Azerbaijan itself has experienced similar hardships throughout its history and during the years following independence.

He particularly highlighted the issues of colonialism and neo-colonialism, emphasizing that many Global South nations have suffered greatly from these practices over different periods of history.

"This is a scar on the face of humanity," Hajiyev said, adding that such practices unfortunately continue today in new forms and manifestations on the global stage.

The Presidential Assistant also recalled that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2022, the fight against neo-colonialism was identified as one of the country’s main priorities.